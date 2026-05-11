She carried an entire civilization in her hands

Hinduism has been resisting imperial advancement since before Islam. It absorbed a thousand years of conquest, colonisation, conversion pressure, missionary infrastructure, and Macaulay’s curriculum, and it emerged at the other end with the faithfulness of its population intact and the integrity of her sacred landmass undivided. Her wings, Pakistan and Bangladesh, snapped off but Bharat held on and now India soars to unimagined heights of greatness.

Islam resists by hardening. Hinduism resists by evolving. Those are different operations and they produce different kinds of civilisations.

The Hindu mother in the suburb of New Jersey, lighting a diya in a kitchen, is doing the work that has kept her civilisation alive during a thousand years of darkness. The diya goes on the granite counter next to the espresso machine and neither object loses anything by sitting beside the other.

This is also why the divine feminine matters and why we keep returning to it. A civilisation that imagines its goddesses as sovereign does in fact produce women who carry sovereignty in ordinary life. The first female prime ministers in South Asia came from the Dharmic traditions, Sirimavo Bandaranaike in Sri Lanka in 1960 and Indira Gandhi in India in 1966, decades before the Indo-Islamicate states of the region could produce theirs. That is not coincidence. A civilisation that lets women be goddesses also lets them be heads of state.

The Hindu woman has been a resistance fighter for a thousand years inside her own family unit, holding the dharma together within an intensely patriarchal household while ensuring that household survived hostile forces outside. She is feminist and traditional simultaneously, modern and ancient simultaneously, mother and matriarch and scientist and leader simultaneously, because the cosmology permits it. The goddess sits at the centre of the room and the woman in the room takes her seat from her.