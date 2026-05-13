The Veil We Will Not Wear

A Bahá’í footnote to Gaurav’s seminal “saffron and crescent“

Gaurav’s post on the asymmetry of Hindu and Islamic worldviews deserves a response from the third corner of the room. We are not Hindu and we are not Muslim, though our community emerged from inside the Islamicate and is now demographically clustered in the Indic world. The Bahá’í position on the questions Gaurav raises is not a centrist mush. It is a specific civilisational stance, and it begins with a woman taking off her veil.

We were in Revere earlier this evening, the working-class strip north of Boston that the city has quietly handed over to its Spanish-speaking and Muslim arrivals. The playground was alive. Salvadoran grandmothers, Moroccan mothers, a small republic of children negotiating the slide. What struck us was how many of the pubescent girls already wore the hijab. Not the older women alone, not adults making a choice. Eleven year olds. Twelve year olds.

For most secular observers this registers as a costume detail. For us it lands harder. The hijab is the one piece of Islamic practice against which our faith was built.

Conference of Badasht

In June 1848, in a hamlet called Badasht in northern Iran, eighty one Bábís met to settle a question that had been splitting them for months. Was the Báb a reformer working within Islam, or had he opened a new dispensation that broke the Sharia outright? Quddús held the conservative line. Táhirih did not. She walked into the assembly without her veil. Men fainted. One slashed his own throat in shock and fled the camp wounded. The break with Islam was not announced in a treatise. It was announced on a woman’s face.

A word on who she was, since the present discussion at Brown Pundits has spent its energy arguing about Hazrat Ayesha’s age. Táhirih was an adult. She was a mujtahida in her own right, a poet in Persian and Arabic, trained in the Shaykhí school at Karbala, a peer of the male clerics she debated. Her teacher Siyyid Kázim Rashtí had called her Qurratu’l-‘Ayn, the solace of the eyes, for her scholarship. Bahá’u’lláh gave her the second name at Badasht itself: Táhirih, the Pure One. Four years later the Qajar state strangled her with her own scarf and threw her body down a well. She is reported to have said, before they killed her, that they could kill her as soon as they liked but they could not stop the emancipation of women.

This is why the hijab carries a charge for us that other modest dress does not. We feel nothing in particular when we see a Marwari matron draw her ghoonghat over her face, or a Carmelite in habit, or a Greek widow in her black veil. Modesty as such does not offend us. What the hijab carries, and what those other garments do not, is the specific civilisational opponent against whom our faith defined itself. Táhirih’s gesture was not a vote against cloth. It was a vote against an entire jurisprudential order, the same order in which Kabir, on this very thread, defends chādor aur chārdīwārī as Pakistani cultural patrimony.

We grant that many Muslim women wear the hijab as piety, dignity, identity continuity, or anti-consumer modesty, and we do not contest those readings. Our quarrel is not with the women who choose it. Our quarrel is with the jurisprudential frame that did not historically treat it as a choice. We read Táhirih and we read Kabir and we conclude, without animus, that we are no longer of the same civilisation.

Pork in the Persianate

The other markers function the same way. We eat pork. Not because pork is nutritious, but because the Qur’anic prohibition is the cleanest possible signal that we are no longer inside the Sharia. We accept progressive revelation. Prophet Muhammad may be the seal of the Prophets but he is not the final one. He is one Manifestation in a sequence that did not close in 632 and will not close with Bahá’u’lláh either. Pork and progressive revelation are real boundaries. The hijab is the founding one, because it was the first to be crossed, and crossed by a woman.

Grasping for the Dharmic

On the idol question Gaurav’s thread has not stopped turning. We find idol worship beautiful. We find the Satanic Verses not so satanic. Al-Lát, al-‘Uzzá and Manát were honoured at Mecca before they were not, and the brief Qur’anic episode in which they were honoured again has always interested us. We read that episode as the road not taken, a moment when the feminine could have been retained. We do not claim Islam should have kept the daughters. We claim that we, looking back, would have. Our sympathy with the Hindu pantheon is not a polite gesture across the table. It is structural.

Allama Iqbal

Allama Iqbal felt this pull, more than his admirers in Lahore tend to admit. In the Javid Nama, his Persian celestial poem of 1932, he places Qurratu’l-‘Ayn in the sphere of Jupiter alongside Hallaj and Ghalib, the noble heretics whose fire he could not look away from. Iqbal flirted with Bábism the way he flirted with Ahmadism, drawn first and then drawing back, because both movements offered a Muslim modernity with prophecy still flowing, and neither could finally be reconciled with the Khatamiyyat he ended up defending. He became, in the 1930s, an architect of the argument later used to expel the Ahmadis from Islam. The poem remained. The verses on Táhirih are among the most generous lines ever written about her by a man outside our faith.

The Ahmadi case is worth a paragraph because it is the inverse of ours. Ahmadis are persecuted in Pakistan because they insist they are Muslim. The Shahada itself contains no finality clause. Khatamiyyat is doctrine built around Qur’an 33:40, not the creed proper. Ahmadis recite the Shahada, accept Muhammad as messenger, and are nonetheless legislated out of Islam by the state. Bahá’ís in Iran are persecuted for the opposite reason. The Egyptian Supreme Administrative Court ruled in 2006, on the ID card question, that we are not Muslim. We had asked for that ruling and wholeheartedly agree. That is the point. The Ahmadi tragedy is to be exiled from a house they refuse to leave. The Bahá’í position is to be punished for the house we built next door.

A last thought, because the women’s question and the civilisational question turn out to be the same question. We walk in and out of the Islamicate at our choosing. We are now, demographically and aesthetically, a faith with a Persian spine living in Dharmic civilisational proximity. Theologically we remain Abrahamic monotheists. The proximity is civilisational, not metaphysical.

In abandoning Urdu we returned to Persian, the language in which Táhirih wrote her ghazals and Bahá’u’lláh wrote the Kitáb-i-Íqán. Urdu speakers like to claim their tongue is something apart from the Hindi-Hindu world around it. No Iranian or Levantine reading Mir or Ghalib mistakes the underlying tongue for theirs. Half the week is named for Hindu planets. The grammar is Khari Boli. The Persian and Arabic layer is real and architectural, but it is a layer, not the foundation. Urdu is an Indic language wearing Persian dress.

What we represent, having shed the hybrid, is the older and more autonomous branch of Indo-Islamic civilisation, the one that did not need to pretend it was not Indian in order to feel Persian. Táhirih dropping her veil at Badasht, and a Bahá’í family, of distant Shi’ite Sayyid origins (the Báb himself was a Sayyid and wore the black turban of descent from the Holy Imáms), eating ham at a wedding today, are the same act, a century and a hemisphere apart.

The veil was never only a veil.