The saffron and the crescent – why BP matters

I have often noticed something distinctive that Brown pundits—especially Pakistani Muslim commentators—bring to the table.

I will highlight two or three comments from previous posts that shed light on an important aspect often missing from Indian discourse.

One comment by Kabir from about 25 days ago stated:

“Muslims tend to be more intransigent vis-à-vis conversion of a spouse.” Sharia is very clear on this point. A Muslim man may marry a Christian or Jewish woman without her converting. A Muslim woman, however, cannot marry a non‑Muslim man; there are no exceptions for women.

Of course, Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan without converting to Islam, but that was not a nikaah. Under Islamic law, they are not considered married—though I doubt either of them is concerned about that.

Another important comment by Kabir was:

“Hinduism, by definition, is actually very offensive to Islam. Idol worship is probably one of the worst sins a Muslim can commit. Obviously, Hindus are entitled to believe what they want—I have no issue with that. But a fundamental reason why Muslims find Hinduism distasteful is because it is not monotheistic.”

I did not find either of these comments offensive (some Hindus may have done so). On the contrary, they reflect a candid and honest analysis on Kabir’s part and are quite instructive. Such observations are largely absent from Indian liberal discourse because Indian liberals—secular, Hindu, and Muslim alike—tend to shy away from confronting the uncomfortable mismatch between Hindu and Islamic worldviews. This is fundamentally a clash of outlooks. The inability to address it honestly creates more problems today than necessary.

Looking at Pew data on attitudes toward inter‑religious marriage, Hindus and Muslims appear to be similarly conservative, with a very high proportion in both communities opposing interfaith marriages. However, in the outlier 1–2% of cases where such marriages do occur, Muslims often insist on conversion, whereas Hindus—who may oppose such marriages nearly as vehemently—generally do not insist on conversion.

This asymmetry echoes a point XTM makes in his post on Hinduphobia. Despite over a thousand years of interaction between Hindus and Muslims on the subcontinent, cases of genuine synthesis—though often celebrated—remain outliers.

Another example of asymmetry: while it is true that there is considerable distrust of Muslims among Hindus today (one may call this bigotry or something else), outright disrespect for Islamic traditions or for the Islamic Prophet is very rare among Hindus. Even staunch Hindutvavadis (though this may have shifted somewhat in recent years) have traditionally maintained that their issues are with Indian Muslims, not with Islam or the Prophet.

As a result, when controversies such as the cartoons issue or The Satanic Verses arise, many Hindus—even those who harbor some prejudice toward Muslims—tend to support the Muslim position on blasphemy. Owing to their worldview, Hindus generally regard holy prophets with a largely positive outlook (and this is even more pronounced in the case of Jesus).

The converse, however, is less common. It is quite frequent to encounter ordinary Muslims—who may or may not be personally bigoted—being openly disrespectful toward Hindu deities. This is not surprising when viewed in light of core Islamic attitudes toward idol worship.

The Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok once depicted a Hindu police officer refraining from offering prasad to his Muslim colleague, while the Muslim colleague extended a helping hand. In my own corporate experience, I have often seen the reverse: a Hindu offering prasad from their ancestral deity—sometimes following a pilgrimage they had dreamt of for decades—European and American Christian colleagues making extra efforts during such exchanges due to cultural conditioning, and Muslim colleagues politely refusing the prasad. Such interactions can fuel long‑lasting resentments.

There may be other sources of friction as well, possibly from the other side. For instance, Muslims and Christians might feel uncomfortable walking through streets filled with Hindu deities during festivals—or perhaps most do not.

However, if these issues are to be addressed in public discourse, there must be an honest acknowledgment of this asymmetry. This is not merely a clash of civilizations, but a clash of outlooks. As some commentators have noted, even American Christians are now encountering Hindu deities more visibly with the growth of Hinduism in the United States.

I do not claim to know if and how—these issues should be resolved. But one thing is clear to me: if this space helps surface these uncomfortable truths honestly, it is doing something worthwhile.