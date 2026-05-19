Sanam Saeed at Cannes, Alia Bhatt Out of Frame?

I. The Cannes Frame

The clip is short and damning. Alia Bhatt walks the Cannes red carpet as L’Oréal’s global face, waving at a thicket of photographers who never quite lift their cameras.

Sanam Saeed arrives in a white peacock couture by Hussain Rehar, fifty artisans and 2,354 hours, a tribute to Shamim Ara that the photographers actually shoot. Rehar’s accompanying showcase at Château St George is titled Lahore: A Knot in South Asia’s Loom, sitting one cabinet over from Gucci and Roberto Cavalli. The title is doing the work.

Cannes 2026 was supposed to be Bollywood’s annual export ritual. Instead, Pakistanis slid past the L’Oréal machinery and produced the festival’s most discussed South Asian image.

II. Taste Without Empire

Pakistan and Iran are niche cultures with disproportionate taste. Both sit on the wreckage of two of the three gunpowder empires, the Safavid and the Mughal, and Pakistan in particular straddles the seam where Persianate aesthetics, Indo-Islamic craft, and Central Asian forms once moved as a single circulation. Zardozi, the sherwani: these are not nostalgic costume choices, they are inheritance from a world that ran from Lahore to Lucknow.

The Mughal court and the Safavid atelier produced these forms at industrial volume because they had state apparatus, court patronage, and continental trade routes behind them. When the political base disappeared, the forms continued as workshop craft and elite memory, but lost the infrastructure that turned beauty into power. Contemporary Pakistan and Iran inherit the workshop but without the Imperial scale of production.

III. The Post-Colonial Tax

When that inherited taste tries to reach a global stage, two things happen. First, it gets routed through the post-colonial frame, which is the only legible idiom the Western festival circuit grants brown creatives. Lahore: A Knot in South Asia’s Loom is, by all accounts, beautiful work, and we mean that. It is also a defensive framing, an argument made to a Parisian jury about the validity of one’s own existence. The Mughal court did not need this framing. The Safavid atelier did not need this framing. The framing is the tax.

Second, because the niche is genuinely niche, the moment never converts to mass. Sanam Saeed in Rehar couture generates a seventy-two hour viral cycle, and then yields the ground back to the L’Oréal ambassador she briefly displaced. The post-colonial loom flatters the artisan and starves the industry.

IV. After 1979: The Arabesque Turn

The deeper structural trap sits inside Islam itself. After the Iranian revolution and the parallel Saudi expansion of the same decade, the Persianate world stopped being the centre of Islamic high culture and became, even on its own terms, a province. The Arabesque turn means that Iran and Persianate Pakistan no longer have a religious bloc that promotes them as much. The Ummah, as it now organises itself, does not read peacocks. It reads Mecca, oil, and increasingly Dubai (if it can emerge from the present geopolitics). Persianate culture inside contemporary Islam is hierarchically a junior partner, and the partnership is thinning.

V. The Turkish Exit

The Turks took a different exit, and the contrast is instructive. Anatolia fused its nationalism with a European face, a NATO posture, and after Erdoğan, a neo-Ottoman religious project that still trades on European-facing institutional scale: defence industry, drone exports, Netflix-distributed historical dramas, the Diyanet network running mosques from Berlin to Lagos. Turkey is the working counterexample to the niche thesis, because it converted imperial inheritance into a mid-sized industrial state with cultural reach. It did so by partially exiting the Persianate, leaning into Turkic specificity, and accepting the European frame on its own terms.

Pakistan could not run the Turkish play. Its colonial inheritance was British, not Kemalist, and the 1947 settlement left no industrial spine equivalent to what Atatürk found in 1923 Anatolia. Iran could not run it either, because the 1979 revolution closed the European door deliberately and has spent forty-seven years calcifying that choice. The Turkish counterexample shows the niche trap is not inevitable. It also shows the price of the exit is the Nastaliq script, and neither Pakistan nor Iran has paid it.

VI. India and the Persianate Inheritance

That used to leave India as the natural absorbing market, because the Persianate flow into the subcontinent is a millennia old fact. It still leaves traces. The Indian upper class, genuinely astute, continues to mine Persianate and Mughal aesthetics for whatever serves: ghazal, gharara, biryani, Urdu cadence in Hindi cinema. The Hindu cultural mainstream has never had a real problem with Turkic or Persianate heritage. It has a problem with Islam. That distinction matters. The aesthetic strand gets quietly absorbed, rebadged as Indian, and shorn of its religious context. The religious strand is what gets contested, and increasingly excluded.

VII. The Bifurcation

What that produces is a bifurcation we should be honest about. Pakistan will remain a majority Muslim society organised around Persianate-Indic forms, with a thinning Hindu and Sikh substrate. Indian Muslims, particularly the upwardly mobile, will increasingly Hinduise their public register if they want to operate in the new Indian mainstream.

By “Hinduise” we mean something specific. Sanskritised vocabulary in professional and civic speech (Namaste replacing Adab, Bharat replacing Hindustan in formal contexts). Participation in Hindu civic festivals as social default rather than political statement. Second-generation name choices that read as neutral or Hindu rather than visibly Islamic. The quiet dropping of religious markers (beard, veil, conspicuous prayer in office) that previously functioned as everyday confession. None of this is forced. It is the price of mainstream legibility, and prices that are not forced are usually paid.

The shared Persianate substrate, which was the most plausible bridge between these populations, is being unbundled: the aesthetics annexed by Hindu India, the religion quarantined, the Pakistani and Iranian originators left holding a beautiful but stateless inventory.

VIII. Niche by Design

Hence the Cannes scene, and hence its limit. Pakistan and Iran turn westward because the West treats them like exotic blooms. The reception is real. It is also structurally niche. Hussain Rehar can sit beside Gucci and Cavalli for one week in May, he cannot route Pakistani textile production through the volume channels that turn taste into power. Iranian cinema wins at festivals and remains under sanctions.

The honest read is this. Taste without mass is a museum, not a civilisation. The Persianate world makes the most refined images in contemporary Asia and the slowest progress in converting them into anything resembling cultural leverage. Alia Bhatt vanishing from the frame for ninety seconds is not a sign that the script has flipped. It is a sign that the niche is functioning exactly as designed: briefly visible, easily reabsorbed, never scaled.

Sanam Saeed wore the peacock well but it will be Alia who is back next year.