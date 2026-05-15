This post grew out of an exchange with EK, the kind that can only happen in a forum that has paid for its openness. Kabir, to his credit, has imposed the hard internal checks that keep the blog from collapsing into the views of its editors.

The high culture built by the three great gunpowder empires (Ottoman, Safavid, Mughal) is one of the supreme achievements of human civilisation. All three were Turkic in dynastic origin, Persianate in literary and aesthetic register, and Islamic in faith. The Blue Mosque in Istanbul, the Naqsh-e Jahan complex in Isfahan, the Taj Mahal at Agra: these are not regional artefacts. They are a single coherent civilisational signature, expressed in tilework, ghazal, miniature, garden, cuisine, and chancery prose, across a belt that ran from the Bosphorus to the Bay of Bengal.

The question this post is about is simpler than it sounds. Who inherits it?

When we look at the other major civilisational matrices, the answer is usually one polity, or at most two. Western high culture has a clear custodian in the Euro-American complex. Chinese high culture sits, more or less unambiguously, inside the People’s Republic and its Sinosphere periphery. Indian high culture, for all its internal diversity, is held by a single state of 1.4 billion that increasingly understands itself as the civilisational heir. The custodianship is contested at the margins but not at the centre.

Sixty States

Islamicate civilisation has no such custodian. It is split between fifty-five and sixty Muslim-majority states, none of which can credibly claim to be the seat of the inheritance. Turkey has the Ottoman archive but spent a century half-disowning it. Iran has the Persianate aesthetic core but is sealed off by sanctions and theocracy. Pakistan has the Mughal afterlife but lacks the depth of state capacity to project it. The Arab Gulf has the wealth but, conspicuously, has chosen Saint-Tropez over Istanbul. The wealthiest Muslims on earth holiday in the south of France rather than in the capitals of their own past.

A Global Southern Division

This is not unique. It is the recurring pattern of the global South. Latin America shares a language, a religion, and a colonial history, and has produced no meaningful bloc; the Bolivarian project collapsed in the nineteenth century and nothing has replaced it. Sub-Saharan Africa shares a colonial substrate and a thickening pan-African discourse but no operational unity, and the African Union has nothing like the weight of the EU or ASEAN. The Muslim world is the third instance of the same phenomenon: a vast cultural commons fragmented into nation-states, none of which can carry the whole, and an OIC that has never functioned as anything more than a debating chamber. ASEAN is the partial exception, and it is instructive that ASEAN’s coherence is procedural rather than civilisational. Only the West, China, and India have managed to keep the high-cultural inheritance and the political vehicle inside the same container.

Lost Potential for PakIran

We judge Pakistan and Iran by their potential, which is the only honest standard for nations of that historical weight. Both have fallen short of it, and the reasons are structural rather than moral. Iran’s 1979 revolution closed off the country at exactly the moment its Persianate soft power could have become the organising centre of the Islamicate world; the Pahlavi modernisation, whatever its faults, had been pointing in that direction. Pakistan accepted, at partition, a piecemeal share of the Mughal inheritance and then spent seventy-eight years in a posture of conflict with India that has kept it poor and kept the inheritance illegible to the wider world. The Ashraf elites who chose partition accepted, perhaps without fully understanding it, the partitioning of the legacy itself.

Singing in Urdu while banning it

Meanwhile the legacy survives by being appropriated. India, which is the largest single repository of Islamicate material culture outside the Arab world, has formally turned against Urdu and yet cannot stop singing in it. Hindustani classical music is unthinkable without its Muslim lineages. The biryani, the kebab (Persian in origin, Muslim in diffusion), the qawwali, the ghazal: these continue to do civilisational work inside a polity that is officially uninterested in crediting them.

Our own Faith is itself a Qajar-era inheritance, born in Iran in the 1840s and exiled by the late Ottomans to Akka, and its aesthetic sensibility remains moored in that nineteenth-century Persianate world. The Guardianship that followed, from 1921 to 1957, unfolded entirely inside the Anglo-American hegemony, and the Faith’s institutional centre of gravity migrated with it. We are, in a small way, another example of the diffusion.

Islamicate is everywhere but nowhere

This is the paradox. The Islamicate legacy is everywhere and nowhere. It has no capital, no flag, no custodian state, and yet it shapes the food, music, and architecture of half the world. India erases Urdu from its schools and then puts it back into its film songs. The Gulf builds skyscrapers in a global modernist idiom and flies its families to the Côte d’Azur. The inheritance disperses, gets relabelled, gets absorbed, and continues.

If the Ummah is to recover anything resembling civilisational coherence, it will need a socio-cultural-political pole, and at present there is no candidate for it. Until then, the inheritors will be unofficial: a Hindu nationalist humming a ghazal, a Bahá’í drawn to a Persianate aesthetic, a Frenchman ordering a döner. That is not nothing. But it is not custodianship either.