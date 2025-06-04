💔Sana Yusuf Did Not Have to Die

The Pakistani Crisis Is Not Just Legal—It’s Civilizational

By X.T.M

As I write this, the news of Sana Yusuf’s murder is barely 48 hours old. A 17-year-old TikTok creator with over a million followers, she was gunned down in Karachi by a 22-year-old stalker. She was a rising star—funny, expressive, beloved. And now, she is dead.

We’ve been here before. Qandeel Baloch. Noor Mukadam. Khadija Siddiqui. Now Sana.

Every few years, Pakistan reels in collective shock at the killing of yet another woman by a man convinced of his right to possess, control, or erase her. And every time, some voices insist “this is not our culture.” But what if it is?

📍Not an Anomaly—But an Outcome

Sana’s murder is not an aberration. It is the predictable consequence of a society structured around honor, control, and male entitlement. Patriarchy in Pakistan isn’t just cultural—it’s systemic, generational, and fiercely defended.

Honor killings are not fringe phenomena. They are expressions of a moral code in which a woman’s visibility—her autonomy, her sexuality, even her presence online—is seen as a threat. A threat that must be punished. This is not just misogyny; this is civilisational rot.

Tragically, I find myself agreeing with Kabir that he is one of the most liberal voices in Pakistan. And that alone speaks volumes: even the liberals seem more invested in opposing India than confronting the rot within their own society.

⚖️ The Law Isn’t Enough

Pakistani defenders of the status quo often point to the law: “Honor killing is illegal. Rape is illegal. We have rights.” But laws, when divorced from social transformation, become fig leaves. The murderer of Noor Mukadam, Zahir Jaffer, was the U.S.-educated son of an industrialist. He ordered a cook and guard to detain Noor while he tortured and beheaded her.

The problem isn’t a lack of legality—it’s a surplus of impunity and a deficit of introspection.

Even Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in 2021, publicly stated that women’s clothing “tempts” men—normalizing male lack of self-control as a biological fact. Hundreds of women’s rights activists signed statements of protest. But the rot had already been mainstreamed.

🌍 Global Contrasts, Civilizational Consequences

When I speak to Pakistani men—particularly those raised in elite, English-speaking circles—I’m often struck by their inability to critique their own cultural foundations. They quote Quran, law, and family values. But they rarely ask: what kind of manhood do we glorify? What kind of moral code are we upholding?

In contrast, the Hindu, Christian, and Reform Jewish traditions—for all their flaws—have undergone civilizational interrogation. The Enlightenment, liberalism, and waves of feminist reform have broken many old idols. Even where regression exists, so does internal dissent.

The Bahá’í Faith, my own religious tradition, co-evolved with modernity. From its inception, it mandated equal education for girls and boys, and placed spiritual agency and moral autonomy at the core of its vision. In 19th-century Iran, Bahá’ís emerged from among the ulama and merchant classes—but within generations, built a sub-elite defined by gender equity, merit, and self-discipline.

This is what real religious transformation looks like.

🇵🇰 The Pakistani Crisis Is Elite-Driven

What makes Pakistan’s case uniquely chilling is that elite men are often the perpetrators. Unlike India, where the worst sexual violence is disproportionately committed by men from marginalized socio-economic strata, Pakistan’s misogyny cuts across class lines. The violence of Zahir Jaffer is not a village problem—it is a DHA problem. An Ivy League problem. A drawing room problem.

The root lies in a moral system where male control is sacralized, and female autonomy is scandalized. As Pakistan urbanizes and opens up—digitally, sexually, socially—this friction will only grow.

And without ideological transformation, the body count will too.

🕯️ Sana Yusuf Should Be Alive

No woman should have to die for being visible. For being loved. For dancing. For making jokes on TikTok.

But until Pakistan confronts the civilizational scaffolding of its patriarchy—until its men, especially elite men, stop hiding behind legalism and start interrogating their values—this will happen again. And again. And again.