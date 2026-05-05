The Hindification of East India

The map of East India has changed colour. Bihar fell to the NDA in November 2025 with 202 of 243 seats, and Samrat Choudhary now sits as the first BJP Chief Minister Bihar has ever had. Odisha went saffron in 2024 under Mohan Charan Majhi. On 4 May 2026 Mamata Banerjee lost Bengal after fifteen years; the BJP took 206 seats and will form its first government in Kolkata. Himanta Biswa Sarma returned in Assam with 82 seats, a two-thirds majority and a third consecutive term. The old Bengal Presidency, once the largest province of British India, is now a single saffron block.

This is the completion, by ballot, of a partition the British attempted by map.

1905

In 1905 Curzon split Bengal. The eastern half was to be Muslim and centred on Dhaka; the western half was to be joined to Bihar and Orissa, which made the Bengalis a linguistic minority in their own province. The Bengali Hindu elite, the bhadralok who ran Bengal’s commerce and letters, fought it bitterly. They did not want to be drowned by Bihari and Oriya numbers. In 1911 the British relented and reunited Bengal.

The Biharis, for their part, had spent two decades campaigning to escape Bengali domination. The 1912 reorganisation that gave them their own province, jointly with Orissa, was their reward.

Linguistic identity then was the prime axis. Hindu and Muslim mattered, but not as much as Bengali, Bihari, Oriya.

The Historical Axis Flipped

A century on, that axis has flipped. The Bengali, the Bihari, the Oriya and the Assamese are voting as Hindus, and they are voting for the same party. The two-nation theory, which Bengal once threw off, is doing its work the long way round.

Hindi,, Hindu, Hindustan

The vehicle of this consolidation is Hindi. As Girmit has succinctly put it in the Comment Boards, Hindutva is in large part the advance of Hindi.

It is as much a hindi-language supremacist,gangetic culture centric, and anti-communist party hence the original slogan , “hindi, hindu, hindustan”

Khariboli, the Delhi dialect, took its prestige from the Delhi Sultanate. Modern standard Hindi is a saffronised, sanskritised, sanitised register of Urdu, stripped of its Persian and refilled from a dictionary. It is a formal tongue, not a poetic one. The poetry stayed with Urdu, which is why Bollywood still sings ghazals and qawwalis when it wants to move you. But the formal register travels well. It carries the news, the bureaucracy, the school examination, and now the vote.

East India was always linguistically apart. Bengali, Assamese, Odia, Magahi, Maithili and Bhojpuri are Magadhan languages, descended from a common eastern Prakrit and written for centuries in their own scripts. They are closer to one another than any of them is to Khariboli. Bihar was the first to be Hindified, because Bihar’s literate classes had already adopted Hindi as a second tongue and surrendered Maithili and Bhojpuri to the village. Odisha and Assam followed by ballot. Bengal, the last holdout of vernacular pride, has now joined them.

Bengal

The Bengal vote was not won on language. It was won on demography. The BJP ran the campaign on illegal immigration and the slow demographic shift of the eastern districts, and within minutes of the result Bengal-born Syama Prasad Mookerjee was being invoked from every BJP podium in the country. Mookerjee is exactly the through-line. He is the figure who carried Bengali Hindu anxiety from 1905 into the post-independence era, who founded the party that became the BJP, and whose ghost has now finally taken Calcutta. The bhadralok of 1905 fought to preserve Bengali. Their grandchildren have voted to preserve something else.

The Vindhyas Hold

Compare the south. On the same counting day, Vijay’s TVK delivered a stunning upset in Tamil Nadu. Dravidian politics remains inscrutable to the BJP because Tamil identity is still primarily linguistic and still anti-Hindi. Kerala went UDF again. The Vindhyas hold. North of them identity is consolidating around religion; south of them it is still organised around language.

The British plans of 1905 had not been undone so much as deferred. The map drawn by Curzon and erased by Hardinge has now been redrawn by the electorate.

Hindu East India votes as one bloc; Muslim East Bengal long ago departed as Bangladesh; the Bengali bhadralok of 1905 would not recognise the political map their grandchildren have produced.

A Coda, centuries in the making

We make no judgment here, only an observation. Politics is a dynamic field, not a static one. Identity grows and recedes with the salience of its rivals. As the Muslim share of the eastern population rises, the Hindu pulse hardens, and a plural Hinduism, the only kind that ever really existed, gives way to a homogenised one. It is precisely the homogeneity that Hindi enables.

Curzon would have understood the result; he anticipated it by a century and a bit.