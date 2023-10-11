Brown Pundits
There’s something comically tragic about seeing the anti-immigration border hawk part of twitter froth at the mount in support of Israel. These people seem to be under the impression that this is some biblical conflict that started thousands of years ago. When its a conflict that started in the early 20th century of over the mass immigration of Eastern European Jews into Mandatory Palestine.
“These Khatris often have less Steppe than their Brahmin neighbors but they have more Indus Valley Civilization type ancestry”
Target: Brahmin_Punjab
Distance: 2.4059% / 0.02405934
51.8Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA2
24.6Russia_MLBA_Sintashta
12.4Paniya
11.2Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA1
Target: Arora
Distance: 2.1092% / 0.02109200
37.6Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA2
26.6Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA1
23.4Russia_MLBA_Sintashta
12.4Paniya
Target: Khatri
Distance: 1.6228% / 0.01622837
36.0Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA2
27.8Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA1
23.6Russia_MLBA_Sintashta
12.6Paniya
Target: Brahmin_Punjab
Distance: 2.3119% / 0.02311946
46.6Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA2
21.8Russia_MLBA_Sintashta
15.0Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA1
13.8Paniya
2.8Russia_Tyumen_HG
Target: Arora
Distance: 2.0951% / 0.02095100
35.4Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA2
28.2Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA1
22.2Russia_MLBA_Sintashta
13.0Paniya
1.2Russia_Tyumen_HG
Target: Khatri
Distance: 1.5543% / 0.01554275
31.8Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA2
30.8Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA1
21.6Russia_MLBA_Sintashta
13.8Paniya
2.0Russia_Tyumen_HG
Target: Brahmin_Punjab
Distance: 2.3118% / 0.02311790
47.4Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA2
21.8Russia_MLBA_Sintashta
14.6Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA1
13.4Paniya
2.8Russia_Tyumen_HG
0.0Turkmenistan_Gonur_BA_1
Target: Arora
Distance: 1.8602% / 0.01860239
39.8Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA2
26.8Turkmenistan_Gonur_BA_1
19.6Russia_MLBA_Sintashta
12.2Paniya
1.6Russia_Tyumen_HG
0.0Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA1
Target: Khatri
Distance: 1.4476% / 0.01447597
39.6Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA2
27.0Turkmenistan_Gonur_BA_1
19.6Russia_MLBA_Sintashta
11.6Paniya
2.2Russia_Tyumen_HG
0.0Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA1
They look pretty similar, the only difference I see is preference for Shahr BA1 vs BMAC ancestry. Khatris prefer more exotic IVCp choices when the selection is only limited to IVCp and prefer more ancestry from non-IVC BMAC sources when the selection is expanded to the latter.
And I don’t think it is because of Sintashta vs Kangju stuff either since in this schema there isn’t a Brahmin vs Khatri/Aror dichotomy in terms of Sintashta vs Kangju ancestry because in those terms, Arora are more like Brahmins than like Khatris. But the IVCp dichotomy continues with Aroras and Khatris being more like each other than like Brahmins.
Target: Brahmin_Punjab
Distance: 2.2533% / 0.02253346
61.4Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA2
17.6Kazakhstan_Kangju.SG
13.2Russia_MLBA_Sintashta
6.6Paniya
1.2Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA1
Target: Arora
Distance: 1.9437% / 0.01943728
47.0Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA2
16.8Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA1
16.8Kazakhstan_Kangju.SG
12.6Russia_MLBA_Sintashta
6.8Paniya
Target: Khatri
Distance: 1.2832% / 0.01283193
46.8Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA2
20.6Kazakhstan_Kangju.SG
16.2Iran_ShahrISokhta_BA1
10.4Russia_MLBA_Sintashta
6.0Paniya
