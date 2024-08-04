Major Amin: How the British Ruled India (and the USA failed in Afg)

Some Musings from Major Amin.

What the US could learn from the British ? An English Private Company Conquered India and Chastised Afghanistan not by superior weapons but a superior strategy

Agha H Amin

What the US could learn from the British

• July 2024

When I researched the English East India Companys history of conquest of India I arrived at the following conclusions :—

1. An army which was 80 % native was used to win the battles against Indians,Nepalis,Bumese, Afghans,Iranians,Chinese, Indonesians,Ceylon etc.

2. The weapons used were almost similar although the company had an edge in superior strategy, superior tactics, better synchronisation of firepower and movement, superior naval power.

3. After 1780 native states also increasingly mastered European way of warfare that were then considered the best in the world through increased use of European military instructors.

4. However superior diplomacy and superior naval power to switch troops worked in companys favour.

5. The elimination of French naval power after the 1789 revolution also removed the only major naval threat to the English company.This was significant as it is questionable if the Americans could ever have won their War of Independence without French naval support. It was lack of naval interdiction which enabled the British to deploy the biggest army in British history to India in 1858. An army bigger than those used in Europe or the Americas till that date.

6. The companys costs of war were low as native troops constituted 80 % of the army and were very low paid as compared to private european troops or British Army regiments hired for India.

7. It was superior strategy and diplomacy through which the British held India in First World War with just 15,000 troops.

8. It was a superior system under which Indian Army with a large Muslim component was successfully employed against Muslim states like Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan etc.

9. Brilliant employment of the old Roman strategy of Divide et Impera or Divide and Rule enabled the British to control India with a very small British military presence and a corp d elite of just 500 civilians who made key decisions.

10. Various races and ethnicities and religions and sects were brilliantly pitched against each other and a healthy balance was maintained.

11. Afghanistan’s government was controlled with just a small personal retainer to the Afghan king of about 15 Lakh Rupees per year by a private company. Afghanistans foreign relations were kept subservient to the British successfully from 1842 to 1919 and the Nadir Shah dynasty was also installed in Afghanistan in 1929 with British largesse.

12. A small example of setting things right by attacking the centre of gravity. In the 1890s and 1900s it was seen that foreign weapons were arriving in North West India. The origin appeared to be Oman . A naval squadron was deployed and the weapons supply route cut.

13. In 1850-1880 the religious militancy threat was eliminated by creating new sects and religions and infiltrating 80 % of Indian Muslim religious scholars and Mullahs.

14. German efforts to use Afghanistan as a base were totally defeated in Afghanistan.

15. Russian efforts to woo Afghanistan were firmly checked from 1839 to 1947 with a gap of 1919-29 when Afghanistan was hostile.

16. Brave enemies like Nepal were treated with chivalry and their manpower used in British Indian Army as a corp d elite.

17. Brave enemies like Sikhs were specially cultivated and recruited in the army and they proved a strategic asset against any Muslim uprisings .

18. Punjabi Muslims were correctly identified as politically docile and militarily useful and used as mercenaries in the army , sometimes as a counter balance against Sikhs who became increasingly anti British after 1918.

19. Their government was just at non political level, financially clean, forgiving politically, but eliminating ruthlessly where their enemies were regarded as a threat. Thus they treated Afghan kings and opponents chivalrously and gave them estates in their exile in India.However where they saw an enemy who was irreconcilable even that enemys body was destroyed and his place of burial kept secret and his houses raised to ground level as with Pir of Pagara in 1942.

20. Their policy was executed by administrators mostly from British aristocracy but younger sons who could not acquire the family estate ! Educated in Roman and Greek classics who understood how the Roman Empire was run.

21. A relative remembers how the civil servants in the academy were taught how to deal with each man differently !

22. The foundation of British rule was justice at basic level , creating good rural infrastructure , reward of lands and estates to loyal classes ,sophisticated intelligence , divide and rule,maximum use of natives , rewarding old foes if it was politically sound and exreme Machiavellianism at policy level.

23. All intelligence records were destroyed on transfer of power in India leaving no clue for future analysts ! A relative in the Indian Intelligence supervised burning of some records !

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN BRITISH AND US POLICY

• THE US UNITED THEIR ENEMIES INSTEAD OF DIVIDING THEM.

• THE US RELIED ON UNRELIABLE AND DOUBLE DEALING STATES LIKE PAKISTAN WHICH COMPROMISED ALL ITS STRATEGIC INTERESTS.

• THE US FAILED TO RELY ON SMALLER BUT MORE SECULAR AND STRATEGICALLY RELIABLE ETHNICITIES LIKE THE KURD, BALOCH , HAZARA, UZBEK ETC.

• THE US FAILED TO INTERDICT AND DESTROY THE FINANCIAL AND LOGISTIC SUPPLY LINE OF INSURGENTS.