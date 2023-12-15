Brown Pundits
Merry Christmas!
Hey Razib.
Is there an article (or maybe you’ve written previously?) like a Dummy’s Guide to Population Genetics on the topic of Ancestry Percentages.
Like when we say e.g. Indian Brahmin from some Region has X% Steppe Ancestry and Z% IVC Ancestry, etc.
What does this mean?
Is it that, 100 of those above mentioned Indian Brahmin men were sampled and from that X% were found to have had Steppe R1a y-dna and Z% of those 100 had y-dna from males who lived in IVC era, so on.
Asking because I recall reading it doesn’t mean that as a lone Individual (from those 100 sample) they have X% & Z% “at the same time” in them (since Y-dna supposed to only go from father to son in male line).
And if so then it must mean that there are people who belonged to different male lineage lines in Elite Groups (or vice-versa, like lower caste having male line descendants of men who were Social Elte)?
Or it really is “at the same time” and not just y-dna is meant & contribution from mothers lineage is also included (so liked mixed?).
TLDR, what is this %’s thing in Ancestry in Population Genetics.
Apologies for silly Q.
was justice sanjay kaul’s monologue in the article 370 case needed? he mentioned about state and non state actors doing violations. he could have instituted a suo motto case against these forces. a peace and reconciliation commission he wants is a non starter.
