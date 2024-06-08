Browncast: India Elections 2024; Ashvamedha Interrupted

Another Browncast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!
In this podcast we gathered together a band of brownpundits (Mukunda Raghavan, Srikanth Krishnamachary, Maneesh Taneja, Gaurav Lele, KJ and myself) and talked about the Indian elections in details. As expected the BJP’s setbacks get a lot of play, but we discuss much more than that and hope to follow up with more focused episodes on some issues (such as the future of Hindu Nationalism).
How many fires are there, how many suns? How many dawns? How many waters?
I ask this, O fathers, not to challenge. O Sages, I ask it to know
(RigVeda Book 10, hymn 88)