“Fully Booked”: How Colorism Shapes Who Gets In

Colorism and Caste in South Asia: A Tripartite System
South Asia’s social hierarchies have been shaped by five founding populations: the indigenous tribals (AASI), the Elamite-Dravidians of the Indus Valley Civilization, the Aryans from the steppe, Muslim invaders, and later, British colonizers. Over centuries, this blend created a tripartite spectrum of status and skin tone, mirroring the Latin American racial system.
At the lower end of this caste spectrum are the indigenous tribals (AASI), often associated with darker skin. In the middle are the Elamite-Dravidians (Indus Valley), connected to the Indus Valley Civilization, and at the top are those with Aryan steppe ancestry, typically linked to lighter skin and higher social status. Later, the Muslim invaders and British colonizers reinforced these divisions, with lighter skin becoming synonymous with power and prestige.
But ancient South Asian traditions also celebrated darker skin. Lord Krishna, one of Hinduism’s most revered deities, was famed for his dark complexion. His blue skin symbolizes this, showing that at one time, darker skin was seen as a symbol of beauty and strength. Similarly, in the Arab epic Leila and Majnun, Leila is described as dark-skinned, with her name meaning “night” or “dark.” These cultural stories highlight how dark skin wasn’t always viewed negatively, in contrast to the modern lens of colorism.
In modern South Asia, though, colorism is deeply entrenched. Bollywood is a prime example, where actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Kiara Advani—often lighter-skinned and at least a quarter European by ancestry—dominate the industry. Their success is a reflection of society’s deep-rooted colorism, where lighter skin is considered synonymous with beauty, desirability, and higher status.
Latin America: A Similar Tripartite System
The same pattern exists in Latin America, where Spanish and Portuguese colonizers introduced a tripartite racial system—white, Native, and Black—which remains entrenched today. Lighter-skinned individuals, often of European descent, are positioned at the top, while darker-skinned Afro-Latinx or Indigenous populations find themselves at the lower end of the social ladder.
For instance, Mexican soap operas consistently cast blonde, light-skinned actresses in lead roles, reinforcing the idea that beauty and status are tied to proximity to whiteness, even though most Mexicans are mestizo (mixed European and Indigenous). This shows how colorism persists across both South Asia and Latin America, quietly maintaining a racial hierarchy.
The U.S.: Asianification and Colorism Replacing Racism
In the U.S., colorism is increasingly replacing traditional forms of racism. Historically, the one-drop rule clearly defined race, categorizing anyone with African ancestry as Black. This was a harsh but overt system. Today, colorism—like in South Asia and Latin America—operates on a subtler, more complex spectrum. Skin tone determines who is included or excluded, not just racial categories.
The Asianification of America exemplifies this shift. Take the amazingly talented Helane Zhao, who was accepted into all the Ivy League+ schools. Asians are often seen as overachievers who work through societal barriers without disrupting the structures that prioritize whiteness. By excelling within this system, they reinforce the color-based hierarchy, benefiting from certain privileges while leaving deeper issues unchallenged.
This is especially clear in media and beauty standards. Mixed-race Zendaya, for example, has become an icon of Black beauty in Hollywood, yet her lighter complexion places her in a separate category from darker-skinned Black women, who face more overt exclusion. This dynamic mirrors what we see in Bollywood and Mexican telenovelas, where lighter-skinned actors dominate, reinforcing the idea that light skin equates to success.
Even within racial groups—whether Black, Asian, or Latinx—there is an unspoken hierarchy based on skin tone. The north-south, light-dark divide often goes unmentioned, but it influences opportunities, perceptions, and access. Colorism, unlike racism, operates subtly, and it’s harder to challenge because it’s embedded in everyday experiences—from media casting to who gets better service at restaurants.
Reflections from African American Struggles
In the end, it’s my ongoing immersion in African American struggles that has taught me to see the quieter forms of exclusion. If I hadn’t been tuned into these issues, I might have brushed off the night as a random series of events. But once you start to see the patterns, they become impossible to ignore. Without claiming the African American story as my own, I’ve learned from their experiences how to recognize the subtleties of colorism and gatekeeping—even when it’s hidden behind politeness or plausible deniability.
A quote often attributed to James Baldwin expresses a profound truth, “To be African American is to be African without any memory and American without any privilege.” Radiance Talley