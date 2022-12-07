Faces of women of the world

I’m going to use Midjourney to add art to my Substack, but sometimes you get obsessed with stuff. I decided to generate images of female faces with the prompt:

beautiful [ethnicity/nationality] woman, portrait, photograph, cinematic, white wall

Then I picked what I thought was the most neutral face focused of the four images. I upscaled that, and remastered it. I’ve output the ones that aren’t ridiculous. For whatever reason, if an ethnic group is too obscure, the women turn out to look East Asian. No idea why. I’ve put the nationalities on top, and then various Indian ethnicities. Some of the outputs make a lot of sense. Some of the others, not so much. And many, I do not know.

Warning it will take a while to load all the images.