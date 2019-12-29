Posted on December 29, 2019October 27, 2019 by Razib Khan - 3 Comments on Open Thread – Brown PunditsOpen Thread – Brown PunditsPlease keep the other posts on topic. Use this for talking about whatever you want to talk about.Please note our podcast, Twitter, and RSS feed. Also, our Patreon.0
Very unusual story. Power dynamics of female on male rape. Anecdote of a small S Asian male’s rape in college. I presume said male is Muslim be cause he describes alcohol breath of perpetrator as part of his religion being violated.
This story, if true, is classic tragedy of the state of nature playing out, one where divergence between groups is showcased to even overcome biological gender differences.
There is a noticeable difference in average height that I have observed between the urban populace vs rural migrants in Indian cities. I realize that nutrition has a large impact (especially things such as iodine deficiency and lack of protein), as does polluted air and water sources (hopefully the effects of toilet building kick in a few years from now).
The only regions where I’ve noticed an absence of this rural-urban height divide are in Punjab, Haryana and western UP which are fertile wheat-growing areas and where physical strength garners respect from society. Perhaps Kerala too where the whole state is somewhat semi-urbanized. Rural kids from these regions often turn out large and well-built.
I read somewhere that in Victorian-era Britain, the average height difference between a man from the working-class and an aristocrat was over half a foot due to nutrition and a cleaner upbringing. Is something similar going on in India?
Do you think that the average height would converge in India to a global 5’10ish average in 50 years if the country gets its human development in order? Or are there other factors to consider that may result in an average above or below this? I wonder how much regional genetic differences play a role here.
I posted a comment awaiting mod with links to papers.
Basically kerela average height 5’7 and Punjab too. Tallest religious groups Sikhs and Jains shockingly per secular heights study at 170cm.
Data supports it is about nutrition and wealth of a group is a surrogate marker for the type of nutrition they have access to.