Interested to know what Razib and Omar sahab think of Holi, any experiences Razib?
I don’t have any experience and did not know it was Holi. Thanks for telling me!
I was going to visit India for business in 2020, but then COVID-19 happened, so I have never been to India. I have only been to Bangladesh twice in the last 40 years, so it did not overlap with Holi.
One thought on “Open Thread – Brown Pundits – 3/18/2022”
Though there are many origin stories for Holi, ironically the festival might have started in current day Pakistan
https://scroll.in/article/831944/both-colour-and-memories-of-holi-have-faded-from-multan-where-the-festival-was-born
‘Across the border and in other parts of the world, as the Hindu community celebrated Holi year after year with great fanfare, the temple where the festival of colours was believed to have originated seemed to have lost memory of it. What hundreds of years of civilisation, with its invasions and changing dynasties could not achieve was achieved by a few years of Partition – the mythological tale of Prahlada, the child-saint who defeated his father, the tyrannical king of the city, Hiranyakashipu, were never repeated in this temple or the city.’