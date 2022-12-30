I dislike the “GDP wars” that sometimes crop up on this message board. Comparing India to Bangladesh or Pakistan is apples to oranges. India is economically a collection of nations, and the average can be misleading. That being said, a lot of the Indian commentators also seem to engage in a lot of cope when it comes to GDP comparisons between Bangladesh and India; on the whole I often agree with them…but the fact that there can be a comparison despite India having relatively dynamic economies in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and around Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad, should lead to some soul-searching about inter-regional inequalities, rather than arguing about statistics.
But, as a biologist I like looking at health indicators. Harder to fake (thought not impossible), and clearer in interpretation.
First, let’s be honest: Pakistan is now the “slow kid” in the subcontinent. Mind you, many South Asians will admit that they are more handsome people because they are taller and lighter skinned (let’s be frank here), the advantages Pakistan accrued through its Cold War alliance with the US and less strident adherence to socialism than India have been frittered away. Anytime India sees itself clustering with Pakistan, it has to wonder “what are we doing wrong???” (again, the story in India is inter-regional variation). Despite over a generation of war and strife, Sri Lanka still had a lead in these indices, but the other nations are catching up. Finally, Bangladesh’s status is a basket case still shadows some of the numbers, like the number of physicians per thousand and age at teen births and motherhood. All that being said, what’s the good of having physicians if your life expectancy isn’t that great?
14 thoughts on “South Asian nations”
‘Bangladesh’s GDP wars’
It is always some teenager Bangladeshi edge lord doing their thing…
Indians don’t look up to Bangladesh in anything (yet), mostly because of Bangladeshi (Rohingya? idk) illegal migrants (‘infiltrator’) who usually work as rag pickers across North India.
Most people find (Indian) Bengalis conceited, loud and needlessly argumentative. I guess the stereotype gets used on Bangladeshis too. Also, direct action day, Suhrawardy, exceptionally undisciplined Bangladeshi army, are also things people remember.
By and large India-Bangladesh will get along. India is helping build the Nuclear power plant, L&T built a lot of Dhaka metro. Lots of Bangladeshi products in Indian markets…
Best wishes, good luck. This is a good competition.
—
Bangladesh’s medical schools enroll 10K new MBBS (~MD for Americans) medical students every year. Of these, ~1.5K-2K are Indians.
—
the spike in physicians in 1990, what is that?. strange. nutrition, nutrition, nutrition. especially for young children, under nutrition is a crime. One reason to hate modi govt , did not do enough.
Agree on this point. I said before, focusing on childhood and prenatal nutrition was one thing that UPA did good. But there are limits to how much government can do. Food grains have been practically free all over India since 2013 and even earlier in south.
From my anecdotal experience in rural areas, this has lead to culture slacking and worst of all increase in liquor consumption. The meta level data on liquor revenue for states bears this out.
Glad to see BD doing well. Reduced inflow of migrants + hopefully shut up our bhadralok economists. Concern is political stability and direction after hasina. My understanding has been that BD has been able to focus on employment intensive manufacturing. Guess that lack of caste and lower capita land holdings makes it easier to push land acquisition for industries. This can provide a clue as to when we might see similar trends in lagging IN states.
nutrition is not equal to rice and basic food. proteins and basic minerals are important. my idea has always been, provide nutripacks to mix and drink in milk / water everyday. simple. In india, it is not just children suffering under nutrition, even adults suffer as well. This is very important for over all productivity of society.
Indians don’t look up to Bangladesh in anything (yet), mostly because of Bangladeshi (Rohingya? idk) illegal migrants (‘infiltrator’) who usually work as rag pickers across North India.
if I ever post Bangladesh GDP long long time ago there’d be lots of coping comments about “how actually if you look at….” (which i agree with). but it’s obvious ppl are engaging in dick-swinging games. this is long before pencilman’s cringe and immature comments. years before.
Most people find (Indian) Bengalis conceited, loud and needlessly argumentative. I guess the stereotype gets used on Bangladeshis too. Also, direct action day, Suhrawardy, exceptionally undisciplined Bangladeshi army, are also things people remember.
I believe the personalities are the same. my family socialized with a long west bengalis when I was younger. aside from beef everyone eats the same food (ok, most ghoti ppl can’t eat shootki) and most educated bangladeshis can speak kolkotta-basha.
so, apparently pakistanis are more fair and lovely than the rest of the south asians. but what has that gotta do in a writeup on dry statistics of human development index?
the huge bong inferiority complex against punjabis slips out inadvertently.
next time you pull that shit i’ll block you. i know you don’t care, and i sure don’t
I have no inferiority complex. unlike you, I live in America, and “we all look the same.” pakis are dark as fuck to me. I’m just being candid that Pakistanis always feel superior because of the positive feedback they get from other subcontinentals. sri lankas could have GDP $20K but they’ll always be kala
anyway, you post something like that again I’ll ban you with no warning, so I invite you do to so now to end this. i don’t find your midwittery particularly enjoyable and you’re smug too (common among your ilk)
This guy Bhimrao that keeps talking smack about Bangladeshis is hilarious. Buddy, you’re from Bihar lol. An area that is comically impoverished area even by Indian standards. I’ll refrain from using the slurs I used before btw but you’re in no position to be talking when your entire region is used in such a disparaging way lol. BIMARU I believe they use to refer to your region. Again, you’re literally bottom of the table lifestyle and economy and HDI wise, comparable to Sub-Saharan African banana republics.
Also, there are no “illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators”. This is just a cope that the Indian politicians have come up with. Sheikh Hasina actually brought this up with one of their leaders in the past, I hear. She told them to provide a list and they couldnt do that lol. Nobody besides themselves report on it. I can buy it if migrants from the Middle East or Africa or Asia illegally go to Switzerland or Croatia or something, those places have far higher HDIs than their native lands AND there are many people reporting on them. Now this on the other hand? just lol. This isn’t Germany we’re talking about.
Also, Scorpion Eater, inferiority complex? Us? lol. Just in the last thread, there was some Indian who brought up how “West Asian” their MUH PUNJABIS were out of nowhere and about how Bengalis looked like something. lol If there’s someone with an inferiority complex, it’s you, buddy. You accusing Bengalis for having an inferiority complex is quite rich because Indian users literally go on and on about how they look “Meztizo” and “Harnizo” Caucasoid Latino Nordic here lol.
Your post reeks of projection, which is like the most defining trait of Indian posters online
It’s that weird snark again lmao. They talk shit and then try to act like the better man at the end of the paragraph so that you become the villain if you reply to them. Just lol tbh.
That there are Bangladeshis in various Indian cities, having entered the country through “informal” means, working low-skill odd jobs is a fact and not speculation. Though I have no idea how high the numbers are. If Americans can’t track the number of illegal Mexicans and Central Americans, what hope do we have of counting a similar cohort of Bangladeshis?
Anecdotally, I have interacted with, and used the services of, such people. Having grown up close to W. Bengal, I know the Bengali accent, which such people possessed. They also did not have cell phones, because it’s virtually impossible to get a SIM card without a valid ID (somehow we are able to enforce this law as a country.)
In case my sentiments weren’t clear, I have no problem with these people being in India and making a living, just like I didn’t have a problem with illegal Mexicans in the US. I used to live in LA and other parts of the West Coast, which would shut down and self-combust if those people disappeared.
also Razib you did say you worked in biology so this may have been deliberate but did you forget about the infant mortality rate or do you just have you own opinions on it?
Because as of 2022, Bangladesh has an infant mortality rate of 22 compared to India that has a significantly higher rate of 27, despite the big differences in doctors per 1k people along with a higher HDI and longer life expectancy. I’m guessing the Bengali doctors are generally more competent, it seems, statistically.
But yeah, I think gender ratio is important too. Bangladesh has more women than men even in the younger cohorts. India on the hand is overwhelmingly male. The rates of abortion of female babies in India is insane. I do think Bangladesh needs to work on the other issues too.
On the West Bengal thing, I found out a while back that this dude I thought was Bengali(Bangladesh) was actually from India lol I was so surprised because his mom and my parents were friends and stuff growing up cuz we lived in the same area. He looks pretty Bangladeshi, not Indian, tbh
It really depends on the class. I don’t expect Indian Bengali descendants of the Zamindars of East Bengal to have a particularly favourable view of us lmaooo
It’s very cringe when South Asian nationalists get smug over their country/state having a $2700 GDP per capita compared to $2500 per capita for another state/country.
As stated at the beginning of the article, by a combination of political geographies and the application of the dictum “the average represents no-one”, we tend to gloss over the best and worst performing regions in South Asia (Akhand Bharat).
There are three outstanding health, mortality and maternal indicator zones – (Kerala+TN+Sri Lanka), the NorthEast and a zone in the Lower Himalayas consisting of Himachal, Uttarakhand and Punjab.
The worst performers are the Gangetic continuum (including Bangladesh) and the NorthWest (Pakistan).
The zone of (Kerala+TN+Sri Lanka) is head and shoulders above every other region on HDI and health indicators. Chennai is THE medical tourism destination for Asia and Africa – the very first Public Health Act was passed in the erstwhile Madras State.