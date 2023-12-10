Women In Vedas | Aryaa – An Anthology of Vedic Women | Shivakumar GV

I spoke to Shivakumar GV on The Indic Explorer Show who curated an anthology collection of multiple writers on different stories representing the women in the Vedas and other Hindu classical Literature.

The Indic Explorer YouTube channel focusses on the interplay of Indic culture with modernity explored through different facets in the socio-cultural sphere.

Do subscribe to the channel at https://www.youtube.com/theindicexplorer

and follow me here

Twitter- https://twitter.com/theindicexplor1

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/theindicexplorer/

Substack-https://digitaldharma.substack.com/

Spotify – https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/MobfQp83uzb

Published by

Vineet

I do a podcast on YouTube on my channel The Indic Explorer. It is an Indic cultural podcast which focusses on the theme of different facets of Indic culture and its interplay with modernity. Twitter- https://twitter.com/theindicexplor1 Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/theindicexplorer/ Substack- https://digitaldharma.substack.com/

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brown Pundits
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x