I’v bemoaned the hard-Left shift of Indian Americans in political organization and consulting (Bong-commies at every turn!). But there are still neolib centrists around! Tech Veteran’s Fundraising Team Rakes In Cash for Pete Buttigieg Campaign:
Three years ago, Swati Mylavarapu had never worked for a political campaign and attended just a single campaign fundraiser.
Now, the 36-year-old Silicon Valley investor is a financial force behind one of the best fundraisers in the Democratic presidential primary, serving as national investment chairwoman for Pete Buttigieg, a fellow Harvard graduate and Rhodes Scholar whom she has known for half her life.
Indian Americans are 1% of America’s population. And in the older generation of 1.5 and 2nd generation far less (“Generation X”). But they sure are punching above their weight!
One Reply to “What has brown done for you?”
Off the top of my head:
Ajit Pai
Neil Patel, co founder of Daily Caller
Naomi Rao
Trumps new appellate attorney is an Indian guy, partner at Jones Day and former partner of the WH counsel.
Seema Verma
Forget his name by McConnels #1 aide
I agree with you point that Indians in the US don’t come with much ideology or at least ideology in the American sense. A lot of nonsense from India (caste, religion, etc) but that is useless here.
They tend to absorb the political norms of where they grew up.
Here’s the issue — lots of Indians in small towns ALL over the US and they become Republicans.