Islamic State Attacks Sikh Temple in Kabul, Killing 25:
An Islamic State militant stormed a Sikh temple in the heart of Kabul, killing 25 worshipers and taking dozens of people hostage in a prolonged siege that once again exposed the ability of insurgents to carry out attacks in the Afghan capital.
Dozens of Sikh worshipers were gathering for morning prayers on Wednesday when a gunman stormed the temple, according to the Interior Ministry. Men, women and children scrambled out of the compound as the attacker moved through the temple. An Afghan security official initially said there were two gunmen, but the investigation later concluded there was only one.
Even in the time of pandemic they still stick to their old script…
4 Replies to “Pogrom in Kabul”
Razib do you know what a pogrom is? Its an organized massacre, typically perpetrated by the government and/or local community against a certain ethnic group (see India’s actions against Sikhs and Muslims). This event in Afghanistan was a terror attack by an ISIS lunatic, a group hated by pretty much everyone in the country and responsible for numerous attacks against Afghans.
IndThings likes to hide behind “technicalities” to remove blame from the obvious
Definition of pogrom (Entry 1 of 2)
: an organized massacre of helpless people
specifically : such a massacre of Jews
Webster. Granted Koran may define this as holy struggle aka Jihad
Oh as just for shits and giggles. Once again, Bengal 1971 was genocide. And Pak pedo gangs of the UK are a disgrace.
On ISIS support in Afghanistan to once again refute IndThings. This is some grassroots level stuff. Nice three way about to happen.
“Around September 2014, ISIL sent representatives to Pakistan to meet with local militants, including some Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) factions, following several months of discussions.[29] At the same time, leaflets, flags and propaganda materials in support of ISIL began being distributed in parts of Pakistan, including a pamphlet written in Pashto and Dari that called on all Muslims to swear allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The leaflets were believed to have been produced and distributed from across the border in Afghanistan.[30] In October 2014, former Taliban commander Abdul Rauf Khadim visited Iraq. Later on he returned to Afghanistan where he recruited followers in Helmand and Farah provinces.[31] In the same month, 6 TTP commanders in Pakistan; Hafiz Khan Saeed, official spokesman Shahidullah Shahid, and the TTP commanders of Kurram and Khyber tribal regions and Peshawar and Hangu Districts, publicly defected from the TTP and pledged allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.[32][33]
On 10 January 2015, these six individuals appeared in a video where they again pledged allegiance to al-Baghdadi and nominated Hafiz Saeed Khan as the leader of their group. They were joined by other mid-level militant commanders, including representatives from Afghanistan’s Logar and Kunar Province and Pakistan’s Lakki Marwat. Shahidullah Shahid claimed that other Jihadists from both countries supported the pledge of allegiance but had been unable to attend the meeting in person.[33][34]
Support basis
In Afghanistan the Islamic State has not only been recruiting from the villages but also the urban middle class and specifically targeting the universities, as there have been numerous cases of lecturers in Islamic law as well students at the country’s largest university, Kabul University, pledging allegiance to the group.[35]
As for Pakistan, scholar Antonio Giustozzi, one of the foremost specialists of terrorism and insurgency in the region, says that “IS-K might have been more successful in Pakistan”, and “most recruitment was indeed reported to be taking place in madrasas; the second most important types of recruits were villagers and students” and noting, based on the findings of an NGO which works “extensively with madrasas and mosques”, that “nine major madrasas had links to IS-K, as well as another 100 or so small madrasas networked with these nine. The source also estimated that of the mosques the NGO supported, about 150 in Pakistan were connected to IS-K.”[36]”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islamic_State_of_Iraq_and_the_Levant_%E2%80%93_Khorasan_Province