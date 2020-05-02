Brahmins were made in India, not the steppe

The above are Y chromosomes from ancient samples in the steppe, Iran/Turan, and South Asia. The time periods are obvious. EMBA = “Early Middle Bronze Age”, MLBA = “Middle Late Bronze Age” and LBA = “Late Bronze Age.” IA = “Iron Age.” H = “Historical.” And the other periods are Neolithic or Copper Age. This is from Narasimhan et al. (click the image above for the supplements).
The Forest/Steppe samples are most from what Sintashta archaeological sites. One thing that is evident in early Indo-European pastoral people is that they seem to be highly patrilocal and patrilineal. One particular genetic lineage group of males seems to dominate different early groups. The data from Narasimhan et al. show us that:
R1a is overwhelming in the Sintashta.
R2 & L is found in pre-Indo-European Iran.
Q & N is in Sintashta too.
H1 is mostly found in South Asian populations.
You can see the distribution in modern populations on Wikipedia, but data from a paper is illustrative:
|Population
|N
|H1
|J2
|L
|O
|R1*
|R1a*
|R1a1
|R2
|Kashmiri Pandits
|51
|9.8
|9.8
|5.88
|11.76
|3.92
|19.61
|13.73
|Kashmir Gujars
|49
|10.2
|6.12
|16.33
|2.04
|40.86
|8.16
|UP Brahmin
|31
|16.13
|3.23
|3.21
|67.74
|3.23
|Punjab Brahmin
|49
|21.43
|7.14
|35.71
|25
|Himachal Brahmin
|30
|10.53
|5.26
|5.26
|5.26
|47.37
|5.26
|UP Kols
|30
|11.11
|33.34
|40.74
|14.81
|UP Gonds
|38
|59.46
|18.92
|8.11
|MP Brahmins
|42
|7.14
|23.81
|7.14
|38.1
|11.9
|MP Gonds
|31
|56.25
|6.25
|18.75
|MP Saharia
|57
|23.4
|3.24
|22.8
|28.07
|5.37
|Bihar Brahmins
|38
|2.63
|13.16
|5.26
|60.53
|5.26
|Bihar Paswan
|27
|3.7
|3.7
|7.41
|3.7
|11.11
|40.74
|WB Brahmins
|30
|5.56
|72.22
|22.22
|Maharashtra Brahmins
|32
|6.67
|16.67
|10
|3.33
|0
|43.33
|3.33
|Gujarat Bhils
|22
|9.09
|18.18
|18.18
|9.09
|18.18
|Gujarat Brahmins
|64
|1.56
|15.63
|7.81
|9.38
|32.81
|9.38
The numbers don’t add up to 100% because I deleted some columns. Brahmins have a lot of R1a. We knew this. But please note that they have lots of other Y chromosomal lineages as well.
We need to be cautious here about not overreading these data. But please notice that Punjabi Brahmins have more IVC-derived Y chromosomes than R1a. R2, J2, and L are all likely related to eastern Iranian farmers. In contrast, UP and Bihar Brahmins have more R1a, and less the of the Iranian farmer Y chromosomal groups. Finally, observe that UP Brahmins have a substantial minority of H1, which is quite plausibly from the AASI.
Here is a hypothesis that I will present which explains the origin of Brahmins, and to some extent Indic civilization as we understand it. The high fraction of IVC Y chromosomes in Punjabi is a function that this region was the center of a more complex society when the Indo-Aryans began filtering into the region. The “Brahmins” was created from an amalgamation of the Aryan priestly class with IVC priests. Many of the things unique to Brahmin culture are from the IVC.
Second, Narasimhan et al. report that IVC ancestry declines as one goes east in the Gangetic plain, AASI goes up, but “West Eurasian” ancestry stays more constant because Indo-Aryan ancestry is high in groups like Brahmins in Bihar. I believe that the Gangetic plain was liminal and more open to Indo-Aryan expansion than the core Punjab, where Aryans assimilated a much larger group of IVC people. Rather, in the Gangetic plain Indo-Aryans assimilated more “jungle people.” Perhaps some hunter-gatherers, but also slash and burn agriculturalists of predominantly AASI origin. The fraction of H1 in UP Brahmins indicates that this was the case even in core Aryan tribes.
The emergence of Brahmanism, and later Hinduism, was a complex multivalent synthesis. There wasn’t one single mixture, one single invasion, but rather multiple peoples interacting and integrating. Though Brahmins are enriched for Indo-Aryan, Narasimhan et al. could not define them as a lineage with common descent. That means parallel cultural processes created multiple founding Brahmin lineages, rather than a single process creating a single lineage.
8 Replies to “Brahmins were made in India, not the steppe”
Mahabharata is instructive here – read Arjun clearing the khandava forest – basically a crime committed by one of the ‘good guys’ – love the Mahabharata for its moral complexity.
In either case.. my point is that this process of entering new lands with more tribal folk may have occurred well into the puranic period.
Great blog post btw – you won’t find this content anywhere else.
Wait, are R2, J2, L related to the Neolithic Iranian Farmers around 8,000 bce or the newly discovered lineage of herders/farmers, distantly divereged from those Neolithic people. I recall a recent paper; farming could have been indigibious to the IVC and not mediated by the Iran_N farmers in the Neolithic. Instead , a highly divergent group in Iran (seperated to the predecessors of Iran_N), immigrated to IVC region perhaps at the Palaeolithic age and mixed with AASI.
1) Are R2, J2, and L lineages from this lineage that you suggest, it’s not from Iran_ N, right? I mean I know some Of these lineages do appear in M/N and EN Iran. So are these lineages linked to Iranian Farmers, or from those Palaeolithic people who diverged from those farmers however stayed around? I hope my question seems coherent.
2) why is R2a so high in Brahmin clases, Razib? I thought we were Dasa toilet cleaners lol. No, seriously. R2a seems to have a huge presence in even punjabi Brahmins. What’s the link?
Wait, are R2, J2, L related to the Neolithic Iranian Farmers around 8,000 bce or the newly discovered lineage of herders/farmers, distantly divereged from those Neolithic people
the two groups of eastern farmers split after LGM but before holocene. i think they share common haplogroups.
2) why is R2a so high in Brahmin clases, Razib? I thought we were Dasa toilet cleaners lol. No, seriously. R2a seems to have a huge presence in even punjabi Brahmins. What’s the link?
toilets are sacred! but yes, i think R2 is from ivc ppl
3) Finally, there seems to be a R2 presence in Iron Age Iran but more of its successor lineage R2 in Neolithic and Bronze Age Iran. This must mean that R2a was introduced from the IVC and does not come from Iran. I posit that R2 were forager Male groups in Central Asia who made their way into NW India. Their successors, R2a among the new IVC community mixed with local populations (AASI, J2, L, females etc vice versus), and formed the Brahmin caste of the new fledgling status pole. They may have moved to Iran for whatever reason explaining their small presence there. This, until R1a makes from the Steppe integrated themselves and became part of the Brahmin hierarchy. This makes sense, right Razib?
Its a good hypothesis.
All this makes me wonder if in a way the previous class of Rig Vedic Gods ie Indra, Varun, Surya are in a way pre-Hindu gods (since there mention in Mittani), and the real native god is actually Vishnu. There is some evidence that Shiva is more IVC than Aryan, debatable.
That would make the oldest Hindu text ironically, non-Hindu 😛
Finally, there seems to be a R2 presence in Iron Age Iran but more of its successor lineage R2 in Neolithic and Bronze Age Iran. This must mean that R2a was introduced from the IVC and does not come from Iran.
you should look it up, but i bet “R2” here is just because the older samples don’t have enough markers to make the a vs b call.
Is H1 really AASI?
Seems like maybe it;s possibly some Paleolithic Central Asian hunter-gatherer marker, with a connection to West Eurasia. There’s European H too.
If H isn’t AASI though (it might be, it might not), what y-dna in India can be tied to AASI?
I can’t think of any. India’s AASI ancestry seems to be maternal heritage.
grewal, yeah. you could be right. i’ve made the same argument