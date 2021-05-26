They forgot who they were?

Right now I am working on a piece about Romani for my Substack. The first clear mention of Romani in Europe is in Crete in 1322. This is certainly postdated their arrival, but there is a good amount of circumstantial linguistic and genetic evidence that they left the Indian subcontinent not much earlier than 1000 AD.
Genetically on the whole the Romani are ~30% South Asian in ancestry (some groups and individuals are closer to 50%, others to 20%). Even besides this fact, just physical inspection of some of the Romani makes it clear what part of their origins are. Their language is similar enough to other Indo-Aryan languages that a Hungarian Reformed theologian who learned some Sinhalese at a seminary in the Netherlands in the 18th century was the first to identify that it was Indo-Aryan because of its similarity. Some lascars did the same in the United Kingdom when they overheard Romani talking to each other in Wales.
But this brings me to a curious fact: the Romani seem to have forgotten their Indian origins by the time they arrived in Europe, after a sojourn of centuries in the Middle East. The Romani are nomadic people who have an oral culture. There is a great deal they remember. The term for a Christian “cross” in Romani is trushul. But they forgot where they came from.
Razib, I don’t know why you were inspired to make this post in the first place. But the Romani migration forms a central element in, let’s say, “a realtime test replication of OIT”
1. The land route was over Iran, Turkey and then from the staging ground of the Balkans – they seemed to have done a star-type expansion all over Europe. They left India between the 6th – 8th centuries AD, because seem to have followed the Silk routes of the Byzantine – Tang dynasty empires. They took approximately 600 years to end up in Germany.
2. Romani languages lack retroflexion – basically they lost it during their journeys! This is real data that falsifies one of linguistics key assertions – that Sanskrit or a Prakrit could not have been higher up on the PIE succession list since they have retroflexion. The reverse is not true – Portuguese, Dutch and English who came to Asia and formed creoles did not develop retroflexion.
3. Is it possible to make a significant assertion about the size of the original migrant group based on genetics? Today they are around 8 million Roma in the EU. I cannot guess how large the original group would have been – 100K? The size of a medium sized city!