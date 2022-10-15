I’m uploading my backlog of podcasts to my YouTube Channel. Please subscribe.
This blog is more than ten years old. When it began it was mostly “Diasporic,” but now it’s mostly a subcontinental focused blog.
I’m uploading my backlog of podcasts to my YouTube Channel. Please subscribe.
This blog is more than ten years old. When it began it was mostly “Diasporic,” but now it’s mostly a subcontinental focused blog.
2 thoughts on “Open Thread – 10/14/2022 – Brown Pundits”
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/pakistan%E2%80%99s-worst-nightmare-indian-kashmir-thrives-205316
Beautiful to see progress
The genetic and phenotypic differences between South Asian groups just within the Indian subcontinent are mind boggling.
You have midcaste Gujarati Vanias at 60-65% West Eurasian and Kambojas and Khatris and some Sindhis at 85-88% West Eurasian and Jaats and Rors and Pashtuns at 88-90% West Eurasian.
That’s a difference of 25-30% West Eurasian between Gujarati Vanias and NW South Asian Caucasians, akin to the difference between Amhara/Eastern Africans/Ethiopian Jews and the average Saudi man, or akin to the difference between the average Uzbek and the average Iranian. Or the difference between the average Turkmen and the average Russian.
And when you look at the difference between most generic South Asians, who are around 50-55% West Eurasian, and NW South Asians, the difference is laughably absurd. A continental difference.
We can never be one people. It would make a mockery of identity and science and biological realities the world over.
Since AASI has additional West Eurasian in it, this means these NW South Asians are >>90% West Eurasian in many cases, which would only inflate these distances even more.
We’re also all mixed with different AASI strains and most of us lack Hoabinhian admixture and SE Asian admixture found in Bengalis and South Indians as well. This makes us all extremely different from each other.
Even to outsiders, Castizos like Hrithik Roshan, Freddy Mercury, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Nikki Haley are White passing, and the furthest thing from Indian or South Asian, not even to speak of Criollos, that are essentially White being Caucasians.
India can never make it unless it Balkanizes.