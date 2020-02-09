Indus Valley, Sintashta, and Andamanese ancestry in select grioups

I ran some qpAdmin on some populations. In the table below if it’s empty, that means that the model isn’t very good with that population. In other cases, the model doesn’t work without a population. So, if you put East Asians into the model for most South Asians it kind of goes crazy…but without East Asians, Bengalis and Munda are not modeled too well.

I used the exact left and right populations as outlined in the Narasimhan et al. paper when possible. You can see that East Asians are part of the model for Bengalis, so they are removed from the “right” set of populations in that model.

My results are very close to Narasimhan et al. (the main difference is my reference set is slightly different than that of the Reich lab population). Additionally, please note my intuition is that this overestimates Sintashta ancestry by a few percent. That being said, take a look at the Ror (Jatt), Khamboj, and Brahmins from Uttar Pradesh. The Ror have more Indo-Aryan and more Andamanese than the Kamboj. The Uttar Pradesh Brahmin is about the same fraction Indo-Aryan as the Kamboj but has about ten times as much Andamese ancestry.

Indus Sintashta AHG E. Asian Zagros Neolithic Anatolia Neolithic Sindhi 73% 15% 12% Kalash 71% 30% -1% Gujjar 69% 19% 12% Khamboj 67% 31% 2% Pathan 66% 25% 9% Velamas 66% 6% 29% SouthIndianBrahmin 59% 17% 24% Patel 59% 14% 28% Kshatriya 51% 23% 26% Dharkars 50% 17% 33% Hakkipikki 50% 5% 46% Kanjars 49% 16% 35% Ror 49% 41% 11% Sakilli 49% 6% 45% MadigaMala 48% 5% 47% NorthIndianDalit 48% 9% 43% ChenchuKapu 47% 8% 45% NorthIndianBrahmin 46% 30% 24% Bengali 46% 13% 30% 11% Parsi 45% 3% 3% 15% 34% North_Kannadi 38% 10% 52% Pulliyar 38% 4% 58% Baloch 26% 8% 7% 60% Munda 19% 3% 62% 17%