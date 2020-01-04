One Reply to “Open Thread – Brown Pundits”

  1. It is interesting this diffusion of Aryan genes from the north to the south, from central Asia and Afghanistan, via today’s Pakistan and northern India, toward south and east, reflected in some comments in the Intra-subcontinental…. Afghanistan was the first on this road and the most impacted. I can follow this by studying the parallel spread of Aryan toponyms. I wander what would be the OIT theory about this ‘steppe’ diffusion? There must be some very interesting and exotic explanation considering that it is almost certain that white race originated in Vinca. What would be the opposite assertion if it exists at all?

